BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The second oldest continuous Labor Day event in the country was held in Boonville today. The 136th Labor Day celebration kicked off on Friday at the Warrick County Fairgrounds and ended with a parade this morning.

The event is funded by labor unions, business and civic organizations. Boonville Mayor Charlie Wyatt was one of the organizers.

He spent 41 years as a member of the Steelworkers Local 104 and says he appreciates all that organized labor does for the community

“There’s a lot of good companies out there. But when you’ve got a union, you’ve got somebody out there bargaining for you, for good benefits and wages,” explains Mayor Wyatt. “Otherwise, you’re relying on the company to say ‘well I want that guy to have better wages and better benefits’ and that’s not always the case.”

Numerous families made it out to today’s parade to celebrate the holiday. Officials tell us the Labor Day Association was established in 1886 to honor organized labor and the hard-working men and women of the Tri-State area.