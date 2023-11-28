HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office has released a detailed description of an early morning chase that resulted in a man’s arrest.

The department states it started with a call to dispatch about a reckless driver at approximately 3:31 a.m. on State Road 66 near Grimm Road from a gas station employee about a van that crossed the median and drove in and out of the parking lot several times.

Officials state deputies responded and located the van, activating their emergency lights. They say the van drove over the median, heading into eastbound traffic before stopping in the grass on the south side of SR66. The driver, later identified as Christopher Cannon, 49, of Evansville, began allegedly yelling out the window towards the deputies.

Cannon claimed he was shot by medics and stated his daughter was in the passenger seat. Deputies allegedly told Cannon to get out, but he refused and eventually fled again.

Cannon allegedly crossed the median again and hit a police officer’s car, trying to get the van stopped. Stop sticks were also reportedly used, and officers were able to get Cannon stopped on SR66 at Wyntree Drive.

Cannon was able to be taken into custody, but he allegedly continued to resist. A 16-year-old was in the passenger seat but had no injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

Cannon reportedly started complaining of medical issues so EMS was called to transport him to Deaconess Gateway Hospital for treatment and was later released to law enforcement.

Cannon was booked on a number of charges including: