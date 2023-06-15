HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — New walking and biking trails throughout Boonville are moving closer to reality as the city approves a recently unveiled master plan.

Plans call for the city to use new and existing infrastructure to expand the trail network in Boonville and Warrick County.

Boonville City Councilman Jim Miller tells Eyewitness News work now begins to find funding, most of which is expected to come from Next Level Trails grants.

“Part of the master plan was a trail that went almost directly through the middle of Boonville,” explains Councilman Miller. “And that is part of the Lincoln Boyhood Trail which is part of the national trail system. So we’re going to concentrate on that area first.”

Miller says he will meet with the mayor and other groups to discuss options and hopes to have funding solutions by this August.

You can share your feedback with the Boonville Parks and Recreation Department by clicking here.