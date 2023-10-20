HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – More information has been released regarding a crash that happened Friday morning in Warrick County.

Sheriff Michael Wilder states at 7:44 a.m. Friday morning, Warrick County 911 received a report of a bicyclist that had been hit by a vehicle.

Wilder states the cyclist, identified as Clifford Engelhardt of Elberfeld, was traveling north on Stevenson Station Road and was making a left turn onto Titzer Road when he was hit by a Ford Escape that was traveling south on Stevenson Station Road.

Wilder says Engelhardt was severely injured and was flown to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville by StatFlight.

Witnesses state Engelhardt turned into the path of the car and was wearing a helmet and was using flashing lights. The occupants of the car were not injured, and drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor.