BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Bad weather in August forced the Boonville Police Department to postpone “National Night Out”, but Sunday’s weather brought the community back out for the event.

National Night Out is a community-police awareness-raising event usually held the first Tuesday of August. Sunday’s event was at City Lake with free food, inflatables and prizes.

Unlike the original date, the weather was nice enough that people were able to play some sand volleyball next to the lake. Officials say the event is a good way to bridge the gap between police and the community.

“It’s just a way for us police officers to be seen out of uniform, just like everybody else, get to interact with the community we work with and for them to just realize we’re just like one of them. We’re not out to get anybody,” explains Detective Adam Wilmes.

Kids also got the opportunity to check out the insides of police cruisers. Officers tell us they have a lot of new people on the department, so it was nice for them to meet with the community.