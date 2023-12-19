HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A new Deaconess transplant clinic will provide treatment options from Vanderbilt University much closer to home for Tri-State patients.

Deaconess officials say the new clinic at the Gateway campus in Newburgh is the university’s first in Indiana. No transplants will be performed, but the location will offer pre-transplant testing for patients who would have previously had to travel to Nashville, Tennessee.

Deaconess says several doctors will be at the center to see patients with heart, liver and kidney needs.