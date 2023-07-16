HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A Newburgh business, Rivertown Ice Cream and Grill, is closing.

The business announced on Facebook that it wanted to thank all its loyal customers not only for a great year so far, but the last eight in general.

A spokesperson for the business posted that this will be the business’s last summer. A spokeperson says with a third baby coming in September the time has come for them to focus on their family, other businesses and career endeavors.

The spokesperson posted, “We did not come to this decision lightly, as we have been considering this for the past couple years. However, it’s time for us to slow down, work fewer jobs, and most importantly, watch our children grow.”

The business says the future of Rivertown Ice Cream is to be determined, and it will update people once a decision has been made. Rivertown Ice Cream and Grill says it encourages anyone with gift certificates to use them by the end of this season.

The spokesperson posted, “We have loved getting to know all of you and have built some amazing relationships over the years. We hope you’ll keep us updated on your lives as we see you in the community.”

Rivertown Ice Cream and Grill says, per usual, it will be closing for the season towards the end of August.