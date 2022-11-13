NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — As the holiday season draws near, organizations are getting ready to spread their Christmas cheer.

The First Christian Church in Newburgh is looking ahead as plans for a Christmas Concert are in the works. The Old Dam Community Band is set to perform holiday classics at the church on Friday, December 2 at 7 p.m.

“Seasons greatings from the Old Dam Community Band!” shared the group on social media. “Under the direction of Jerry Reese, we will present a program of Christmas classics. Bring your friends and family!”

The community band has been performing music for the Tri-State since 2000. The group, which has grown to have over 40 members, ranges in all ages and skill levels.