NEWBURGH, In. (WEHT) – The Ahlstedt family hosted their fourth annual give back night at their home on Ridgemont Drive on Tuesday evening.

101 Christmas inflatables and lights decorated the front of the home as the family accepted donations of items and money for the Isaiah 1:17 House. The family’s son, Carter Ahlstedt, says he never imagined the Christmas display would reach the scale that it has.

“On our give back night, we’ve always had a great turnout and (we’re) just so blessed by the community,” says Carter.

If you weren’t able to donate in person on Tuesday, the family has a banner with a QR code hanging in front of their house.