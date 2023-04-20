HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A Newburgh woman accused of murdering her husband while they were in Crawford County will have to wait for another trial.

The trial for Lisa Harris began on April 10 and ended this week with a hung jury. The Crawford County Prosecutor tells us the jury deliberated for 12 hours, but no unanimous decision was made.

When Eyewitness News reported this story in 2020, Harris allegedly claimed she shot her husband in self-defense.

A new trial is set for mid-June and she is now being held in the Crawford County Jail. Late Wednesday night, the judge set a $100,000 cash-only bond for her release. Previously, she was being held in the jail on no bond. Harris has been sitting in the jail since August of 2020.