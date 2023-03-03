WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A Newburgh man will be spending years behind bars for sexually abusing a 7-year-old girl.

Shane C. Collins, 34, was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to producing child sexual abuse material.

According to court documents, Collins recorded a video of himself engaging in a sex act with the child. Collins later took additional sexually explicit pictures of the child, as reported by the U.S. Department of Justice.

“Every child deserves to grow up safe, loved, and free from sexual abuse. Sexual predators like this defendant inflict lifelong trauma on vulnerable victims to satisfy their own criminal lusts,” says Zachary A. Myers, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana.

“Every day he is in federal prison is another day we can be certain he will not harm a child,” he adds. “I commend the work of the FBI and the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office for ensuring that the public and the victim are protected from any further abuses by this dangerous pedophile.”

The FBI investigated this case alongside the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office.