NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Newburgh residents got a lesson in how not to get scammed on the internet. Wednesday, the Newburgh Chandler Public Library showed people how to avoid scams and fraud online.

Experts say scammers often pretend to be from an organization you know. They’ll also pressure people to act immediately and pay a certain way.

“Unfortunately, it’s becoming more and more common,” says Librarian Daniel Smith. “We see people come into the library that have questions about something online that they’re not sure about, or who have been asked to send money through a money transfer or a website online.”

Smith says they are looking at turning this into a longer program to offer in the future.