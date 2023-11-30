HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — On their social media page, The Landing has announced that it will be closing its doors on December 30.

In their post, the owners say that the closure is due to circumstances out of their control. They are thanking the Newburgh community for their patronage.

The owners say they will still take reservations and host private events until the end of the year. In their post, the owners also mentioned the opening of a new upscale Mexican restaurant on Franklin Street in Evansville called Noche.