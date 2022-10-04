NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – A Newburgh veteran and his service dog were both honored for their continued to service in ways outside of the military.

Joey McBride and his dog Brave were recognized by the National Veterans of Foreign Wars’ “Still Serving Campaign.” McBride says he served for 15 years and was in Iraq from 2002 to 2004, where he was hit with an IED. Last week he spoke at Newburgh Christian Academy on the importance of service dogs.

“Each dog, each veteran has a unique story and service. Service dogs are a vital part of the veteran community,” Joey McBride said.

McBride and Brave are taking part in a service dog competition sponsored by the VFW.