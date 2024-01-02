HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Two people were taken into custody following a chase after a reported moving violation, but police say one of the two have died.

According to the Newburgh Police Department, at approximately 8:23 a.m. on New Year’s Day, police tried to stop a vehicle on French Island Trail. Police state the vehicle didn’t stop and a pursuit ensued. It was reported the driver also hit an officer head-on and the passengers were throwing various items out of the vehicle before stopping in Spencer County near Hatfield.

Police say some of the items thrown out tested positive for methamphetamine and marijuana.

Police say a male and female were transported to the Warrick County Security Center. During the booking process, the male had a medical issue, and EMS was called at about 9:12 a.m. Lifesaving measures by multiple agencies were unsuccessful. Indiana State Police is investigating the cause of death.

Police say the male’s name is being withheld at this time.

The female was identified as Brittany Webb, and she is being charged with obstruction of justice and multiple possession counts. Webb also has a felony warrant out of Tennessee.