NEWBURGH, In. (WEHT) – The Landing will close its doors for good on Saturday, December 30. The owners announced the closure in late November, citing reasons that were out of their control.

The restaurant first opened in August 2020, and management says they quickly developed a close rapport with the Newburgh community. General manager Sean Swank says the last days of The Landing have been emotional.

“So much love…Everybody has come out, wanting to eat here one last time, telling us how much they’re going to miss the place,” says Swank. “It’s really sad. We really got to know the neighborhood, got to know Newburgh. It’s such a good spot…it’s just been a lot of warmth and people telling us how much they’re going to miss us and how sad it is that we have to leave.”

The owners plan to open a Mexican-style restaurant next month in Evansville called Noche. They also own The Rooftop and Birdies in Evansville.

Swank says that he does not know at this time who might move into The Landing’s location, but says that Newburgh deserves a restaurant there.