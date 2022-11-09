WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Just over a week after Warrick County lifted their burn ban, officials are now starting to backpedal against the decision.

On Wednesday, authorities announced the burn ban was reinstated in the county. According to the Boonville Fire Department, the decision was made due to dry conditions, low humidity and the growing number of out-of-control fires.

“The burn ban will stay in effect until lifted by the Board of Commissioners,” the fire department says. “No open burning is permitted during this time.”

For a full list of Tri-State counties under a burn ban, click here.