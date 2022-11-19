BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An overnight house fire in Warrick County had first-responders rushing to Centennial Street early Saturday morning.

The Boonville Fire Department shared photographs from the scene shortly before 5 a.m. on social media, mentioning they had just finished clearing the home.

(Courtesy: Boonville FD)

(Courtesy: Boonville FD)

(Courtesy: Boonville FD)

People inside the home reportedly called 911 after hearing something fall in the wall near the chimney. Fire officials say the occupants were also able to see flames from inside the wall.

“Aggressive operations quickly stopped the fire with minimal damage to the wall and attic space around the chimney,” says the fire department on Facebook.

Fire officials did not say whether or not other agencies responded. To stay up-to-date with the Boonville Fire Department, click here.