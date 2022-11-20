NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Thanks to another grant from Walmart Giving, the Warrick Humane Society will be able to host another low-cost vaccination clinic.

The clinic is set to open Tuesday, November 29 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Officials say registration starts at 10 in the morning and ends at 1 p.m.

“Registration is limited to the first 50 dogs or cats, and registration for the clinic is first come, first serve,” says the humane society on social media. “Please expect a potentially long wait, and plan your day accordingly.”

WHS also says that a long wait could happen, so plan your day accordingly.

“We can only see domesticated dogs and cats. No feral animals. For the safety of your pet, all dogs MUST be on a leash and cats MUST be in a carrier,” they add.

PRICING FOR SERVICES: