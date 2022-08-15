BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Petunia’s Resale for Rescue has announced it has closed up shop on its new property and starting moving merchandise into its second location.

The business says it will begin to remodel a 140 year old building on the square in Boonville. People can still shop the business’s 1st Ave location across from Ivy Tech, which is open 7 days a week.

The business says it deals in resale shopping where the proceeds will go to help animals in need and for pet owners who need help paying vet bills.