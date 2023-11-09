HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) has announced restrictions on State Road 66 in Warrick County ahead of phase two of an intersection project.

INDOT says beginning on or around November 14, crews will begin the second phase of an intersection improvement project at State Road 66 and Epworth Road. Eastbound and westbound traffic on State Road 66 will be restricted to two lanes in both directions. All lanes will be reduced to a 10’ width restriction.

Officials say left turns from westbound State Road 66 to southbound Epworth road will not be allowed. Only emergency vehicles will be permitted to make this movement. An additional right turn lane will be added to S.R. 66 eastbound to southbound Epworth Road.

According to INDOT, a wide load detour is in place during this phase of the project. The official wide load detour is I-69 to State Road 62 to State Road 261. The intersection improvement project is projected to be completed in May of 2024.