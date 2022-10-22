BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — After several years in the making, Warrick County residents celebrated the opening of a new pickleball court with a ribbon cutting Saturday morning.

To mark the grand opening, organizers held a tournament on the newly unveil court. Players tell us the sport is a good way to bring the community together.

“Favorite part is camaraderie. Pickleball is a community,” explains a player. “You have young people, you have older people. You have skilled people, you have less skilled people all playing together. And it’s a community of pickleball that’s made this sport so popular.”

Originally, Boonville Mayor Charlie Wyatt planned to attend the ribbon cutting but was unable to make it.

Pickleball has recently seen a surge in popularity, especially around the Tri-State. Several local communities have opened or are planning to open pickleball courts in the area.

