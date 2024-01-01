NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Castle Bands’s supporters met at Prime Sports for a “watch party” to see their favorite Marching Knights play in the 135th Rose Parade in Pasadena, California.

Many there tell Eyewitness News that they are proud of the students.

Castle Bands has worked for months for the New Year’s Day performance and to have this once-in-a-lifetime show.

Parents would like to thank the tri-state for their support over months to help have the band travel to Southern California.

“It’s been an amazing journey to get them out to California,” said Molly Adams, who watched her son — Charlie — play in the parade. “There’s been so much hard work and so much community support. It just makes my heart grow 14 sizes.”