INDIANA (WEHT) – There are calls for concern about possibly empowering puppy mills in the Hoosier state.

Indiana has introduced two bills – one in the House and the other in the Senate – that would block local governments from banning pet stores from selling “companion animals.” Many areas in Indiana currently have a ban on these sales, causing many pet stores to partner with local humane societies to adopt animals in their facilities.

These bills define breeders by how many animals they have and if they are recognized by a “kennel society.” Animal rescue groups feel this would open the door into supporting puppy mills.

Dannielle Barnes, who is the Warrick County Animal Control supervisor, says, “The puppy mills are detrimental to the health of the parents and the puppies. There’s not a concern for their temperament, or their health, or their confirmation. You know, as a six or eight week old puppy, they may look purebred, but once they continue to grow, these dogs may not look like the breed standard, they will have health issues at an early age. And they may not act like the typical breed. “

Both bills have been referred to the Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development. We’ve reached out to the authors of these bills for comment and have yet to hear back.