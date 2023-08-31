HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials say the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced a planned ramp closure for State Road 66 to I-69.

INDOT says beginning on or around September 11, crews will close the northbound on ramp to I-69 from State Road 66 westbound in Warrick County. Officials say this closure is part of phase one of an intersection improvement project at State Road 66 and Epworth Road.

A news release says this project will allow crews to perform a pavement reconstruction to the ramp. INDOT says additionally, drainage structure installation will be performed during this project.

Officials say the project is expected to take a month to complete, depending on the weather. INDOT says the detour for this project is I-69 southbound ramp to State Road 66 eastbound ramp to I-69 northbound.