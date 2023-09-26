HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Warrick Humane Society (WHS) says the intersection of Vann Road and Anderson will be closed until further notice due to a roundabout being put in, and this has completely blocked off the normal route to the shelter from 261.

The shelter offered two alternative routes for people to take in the meantime.

For the first route, WHS says, “Take a left from the Lloyd Expressway onto 261. From 261, take a right onto Oak Grove Road. Take Oak Grove Road to Wethers Road and turn right onto Wethers. Take Wethers Road and turn right onto Vann Road. In about 1.3 miles, Warrick Humane Society will be located on your right.”

For the second route, WHS says, “Take a right from the Lloyd Expressway onto 261. From 261, take a left onto Lincoln Avenue. From Lincoln Avenue, take a left onto Brumley Road. Brumley Road will turn into Wethers Road. Continue on Wethers Road to Vann Road and take a left onto Vann Road. In about 1.3 miles, Warrick Humane Society will be located on your right.”

WHS asks for people to please call the shelter at 812-858-1132 with any questions.