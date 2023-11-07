HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials with the Warrick County School Corporation (WCSC) have announced the settlement of the 2023-24 school year contract with the Warrick County Teachers Association.

WCSC officials say negotiations focused on equity among teachers as well as the acquisition and retention of quality teachers. Officials say that all teachers will receive the same salary increase. Teachers who have not reached the salary cap will get additional money based on their years of service with WCSC. An additional 2 percent salary increase was also added to extracurricular activity positions.

In addition, officials say that an additional half-percent will be contributed by WCSC to employee 401A retirement accounts, bringing the corporation’s retirement contributions to 5 percent. Officials say that since health insurance costs have remained stable, no amount of the raise will go towards paying premiums. This will ensure that the raise for the school year will be fully realized by all certified WCSC positions.