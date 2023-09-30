NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Saturday marks the 2nd annual “Rockin’ Out The Ta Ta’s” benefiting the Susan G. Komen Foundation and “Military with PTSD” in Evansville.

Along with raffle ticket sales, vehicles and bikes were registered on Saturday morning to ride throughout the area — including Elberfeld, Tennyson and Rockport.

Though the first bikes left Newburgh at 10:30 a.m. and returned around 4 p.m., the benefit continues into Saturday evening.

Music from Nashville-based artist Rodney Watts is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at the American Legion Kapperman post, where donations are encouraged.

Raffles for many items and prizes will be available throughout the night.

Check this link to find the American Legion post.