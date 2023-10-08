HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The 2023 Castle Bands Half Pot is winding down, but there is still time to buy tickets.

Officials state tickets may be purchased until 5 p.m. Sunday in front of Archie and Clyde’s restaurant at 8903 Bell Oaks Drive in Newburgh in front of the Walmart.

As of 10:40 p.m., the half pot total stands at $109,250.

The total for last year’s pot topped more than $126,000.

Officials also state the public is welcome to attend the grand prize drawing at 8 p.m. and will be shown on Facebook Live from Castle High School (rehearsal hall A-band room). The winner is not needed to be present to win.

The winning number will be posted at www.castlebands.org/raffle.

Officials say profits from the Castle Bands Half Pot will go to support the 253 member Castle Marching Knights and other band programs.