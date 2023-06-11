Lynnville, Ind. (WEHT) — Coming off their impressive win at state, the Tecumseh Lady Braves are being hailed as heroes in the small town of Lynnville.

The 2023 IHSAA Class 1A Softball State Tournament will be remembered fondly by many as the year the Braves became state champs two years in a row.

Back-to-back state championships mean back-to-back welcome home celebrations for the team. Coaches and players tell us the community’s support throughout the season has been one of the biggest driving forces behind their continued success.

Not only that, so has the hard work the Braves have put in day in and day out to get them where they are today. The team is hoping next year, they’ll be able to add a sixth state championship win under their belt.