JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — The Tecumseh girls volleyball team is on their way to State after taking down Indianapolis Lutheran at Jasper High School.

The Braves beat their opponent 3 sets to 0, and will now move on to face the winner between Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian and Southwood.

Tecumseh will compete in the IHSAA Class 1A Volleyball State Championship on November 5 in Muncie, Indiana. Eyewitness News will have highlights from the semi-state game later Saturday night.