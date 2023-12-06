HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – According to the Tennyson Water Utility, in consultation with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, it has been determined that the water customers located on Coles Creek Road, Scales Road, Ebenezer Road, Folsomville Road and Barren Fork Road are under a boil advisory.

Officials say it is recommended that all cooking and drinking water be brought to a complete boil for five minutes before using. People are asked to please continue to boil all cooking and drinking water until officials notify customers that it is no longer necessary. Until officials resolve the drinking water problem, they are also asking that customers conserve water and only use what is necessary for household and personal needs.

Tennyson Water Utility officials say, “We appreciate your cooperation during this time and will update you as necessary until the drinking water problem has been solved. If you have any questions concerning the drinking water problem, please contact your water department at 812-567-8816.”