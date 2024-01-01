HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The members of the Ohio Township Volunteer Fire Department (OTVFD) posted on social media to thank the residents of Ohio Township and the surrounding areas for allowing the organization to serve them over the past few decades.

OTVFD posted, “As we have closed out 2023, we have also officially closed out the Ohio Township Volunteer Fire Department and begun a new service to the residents of Ohio Township. This service will continue to include Volunteer Fireman and Paid Fireman working together to serve the community in 2024.”

OTVFD says over this time, countless members have trained endlessly to serve the community and and it thanks people for their “unwavering support” of every member that has ever served at OTVFD. The organization says, most importantly, the support has allowed the OTVFD to achieve great success and to “overcome unthinkable obstacles” for an all-volunteer service.

Officials thanked people for their trust and confidence and for giving the organization the honor to serve as “there is no greater gift than a life of service to each other.”