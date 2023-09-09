NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — The Hope Gallery location in Newburgh hosted its grand opening Saturday with live music and free ice cream.

The Alex and Ali Foundation which operates the gallery welcomes adults with developmental disabilities to work, have a community and have purpose.

Adults with disabilities perform all the store tasks inside like checking customers out at the register, creating merchandise and recording inventory.

Merchandise inside include moasic artwork, custom weave carpet and placemats and engraved jewelry.

The gallery says it is one of the few places in America which seeks and partners with adults with disabilities around the world too like Canada and Isreal to showcase their products.

“They deserve to have that love, and — let me tell you — we don’t see their disability,” The Alex and Ali Foundation Founder and President Jennifer Grimm Parker said. “We see their abilities, and they do incredible things.”

The gallery is named for Grimm Parker’s daughter — Hope — who passed away, and the store continues to spread its “love big” attitude.