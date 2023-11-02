NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Officials with the Warrick Humane Society say they will be getting a new, bigger shelter building to replace the one they’ve been using for over 25 years.

As a no-kill shelter, the Humane Society says the extra space will allow them to help many more animals. “We can help more than 400 additional animals per year,” says executive director Lindsey Hagedorn. “We will be able to help with over 600 low-cost vetting options for the community. We will be able to help hold a lot more of our critter camps and junior volunteers.”

Hagedorn says the Humane Society has raised 10 percent of its $1.25 million goal for the new shelter.