HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in hospital rankings and consumer advice, has named The Women’s Hospital as a 2024 High Performing hospital for Maternity Care (Uncomplicated Pregnancy).

Officials say this is the highest award a hospital can earn for U.S. News’ Best Hospitals for Maternity Care. Best Hospitals for Maternity Care is an annual evaluation designed to assist expectant parents, in consultation with their prenatal care team, in making informed decisions about where to receive maternity care that best meets their family’s needs. The Women’s Hospital earned a High Performing designation in recognition of maternity care as measured by factors such as newborn complication rates.

“As The Perinatal Center, our team strives to provide exceptional care to women and infants

within the Tri-State,” The Women’s Hospital CEO Chris Ryan said. “We are honored to see that

the continued dedication of our compassionate staff and exceptionally talented physicians is

recognized on this national level. We are all deeply committed to advancing healthcare quality in

our community working toward better outcomes for babies and moms.”

According to Deaconess Health System, U.S. News evaluated hospitals from across the nation that provide labor and delivery services and submitted detailed data to the publication for analysis; 680 hospitals, an all-time high, participated in this year’s U.S. News survey. Fewer than half – 46% – of all hospitals that offer maternity care and participated in the survey received a High Performing designation.

A news release says the U.S. News Best Hospitals for Maternity Care methodology is based entirely on objective measures of quality, such as C-section rates in lower-risk pregnancies, newborn complication rates, exclusive breast milk feeding rates, early elective delivery rates, birthing-friendly practices and transparency on racial/ethnic disparities, among other measures.

The methodology is below.