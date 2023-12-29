BOONVILLE, In. (WEHT) – Two Boonville BMV employees are celebrating their retirement after 29 years of service. Twin siblings Rebecca and Roberta Gentry’s last day at the BMV was on Friday.

The twins say it’s been great to work together over the years. They even live together and do everything by each other’s side.

In speaking to their customers at the BMV, Rebecca says “Thank you for coming in. We enjoyed working with (you).” Roberta says “It’s been an honor to be with (you) and it’s going to be hard leaving, but due to health reasons, life is more important than work right now.”

The Gentry sisters also say they will miss the great team that they’ve worked with.