HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – U-Haul Co. of Indiana, Inc. announced that Buck’s and Jake’s Outfitters signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Boonville community.

Officials say Buck’s and Jake’s Outfitters at 3655 Highway 62 West will offer services like U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, support rental items and in-store pickup for boxes. U-Haul says people can reserve U-Haul products at this dealer location by calling (812) 897-4285 or visiting this website.

A news release says the local affiliates are not U-Haul franchises as there are no financial investments required to be a neighborhood dealer. U-Haul says these small businesses have committed a portion of their lot space for U-Haul equipment, and a portion of their time to help meet the mobility needs of their neighbors.