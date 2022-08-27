Photo shows the truck before it completely submerged into a Warrick County lake (Courtesy: Troy Davis)

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana DNR officers are currently in Warrick County working a scene after a pickup truck completely went under at a lake in the area.

An eyewitness at the Blue Grass Fish & Wildlife Area shot video showing the truck completely submerge into the lake around it. He tells us that he believes the truck slid into the water after its owner tried to dock a boat.

We reached out to Indiana DNR and are waiting to hear back for more information. We’re told this happened just off Boonville New Harmony Road in the wildlife area Saturday afternoon.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated on-air and online with more information.

