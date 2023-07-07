HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The 2024 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program (LECSP) application is now available in Warrick County through the Warrick County Community Foundation.

Officials say the LECSP will provide 147 scholarships statewide and two scholarships in Warrick County. A news release says LECSP scholarships may be used for otherwise unreimbursed full tuition, required fees, and a special allocation of up to $900 per year. The Warrick County Community Foundation says special allocation may cover the costs for required books and required equipment for four years of undergraduate study on a full-time basis leading to a baccalaureate degree at any eligible Indiana public or private nonprofit college or university.

Officials say the program, administered statewide by Independent Colleges of Indiana (ICI) and locally in Warrick County through the Warrick County Community Foundation, is open to all Indiana residents who:

Graduate from an accredited Indiana high school by 2024 and receive their diploma no later than June 30, 2024

Intend to pursue a full-time baccalaureate course of study at an eligible college or university in Indiana

Meet the criteria specific to their local Community Foundation

The Warrick County Community Foundation says students can learn more about the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship in Warrick County and apply for this scholarship by visiting this website. Officials say applications must be completed and submitted by August 31 at 11:30 p.m. to be considered.