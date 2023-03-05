BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Councilman Ted Metzger is using his social media platform to help meet Warrick County CASA’s monthly needs.

According to Metzger, the organization is in urgent need of cleaning supplies for its donation pantry.

“We like to keep these supplies on hand when families are in need of basic household items,” he said in the social media post. “Right now, we currently have none.”

If interested in donating, you can drop off items at their office on 224 W Main Street in Boonville.

You’re also encouraged to order off their Amazon wish list if convenient. Reach out to CASA at warrickcasa@gmail.com or (812) 897-8621.

Metzger says they appreciate every donation that comes through the door.