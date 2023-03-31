HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – On April 1 at 1 p.m. seven families will break ground in a new Chandler subdivision known as Willow Cove.

Warrick County Habitat says it will first break ground on its Habitat house for a family on Heim Road. Then, the organization says it will break ground for six families building homes through the Self-Help Housing Program.

Warrick County Habitat for Humanity has built 140 homes for low and very-low income families in Warrick County, which includes 39 traditional Habitat houses and an additional 102 USDA Self-Help Housing homes.

Officials say those who are interested in the organization’s work should contact Amy Arflack at (812) 858-3707 for more information on applying for housing programs.