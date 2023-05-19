HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A Boonville High School student was presented with a scholarship from the Indiana Sheriffs’ Association, but his ties go deeper.

Landon Wilder was presented this award from his father Sheriff Wilder of the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, according to a Facebook post.

Landon is a member of the 2023 class of Boonville High School. He graduated with Academic Honors, class salutatorian and was member of the National Honor Society. He will be attending Purdue University, pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Law and Society.