NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – The Friedman Park Event Center revealed Warrick County’s Parks and Recreation’s five-year Master Plan.

Officials note the Parks and Recreation Master Plan planning process will take place over the next few months. Warrick County officials say the plan will be used as a reference when making decisions regarding development, funding and deciding future priorities.

According to a website, when implemented the Park Master Plan will be used for creating a sense of direction for the parks department, approving new park programs, allocating funding for park maintenance and providing a guide for future park improvements.

People can attend a virtual open house here.