HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Warrick Humane Society (WHS) says it needs a little help.
A spokesperson for WHS posted, “Since January 1st of this year, we have received over 350 owner surrender requests. This number is killing us. Between owner surrenders, returned adoptions, and decreasing adoption rates, this is becoming harder and harder on our staff members.”
WHS says the following are ways people can help:
- Don’t give up on a pet.
- Solutions the organization gave include training, doggy daycare, using WHS’s low-cost vaccine clinic, getting advice from WHS and help point people to vet’s offices that may be more affordable or taking new clients.
- Do their best to keep their pet.
- When moving, find somewhere that accepts the pet.
- When adding a child to the family, teaching the pet what’s acceptable and what isn’t.
- Get involved with WHS whenever people can.
- Host a fundraiser or join a fundraising event for WHS
- Foster WHS animals
- Donate necessary supplies for WHS
- Share WHS’s posts and spread the word
- Be kind to shelter staff.
- A spokesperson for WHS posted, “Being rude to our staff members, using foul language, or becoming angry with us does nothing more than hurt us. We cannot change it if a dog has already been adopted that you had your eye on. Yelling at us because we cannot immediately take your animal just because you bring it to us does not change the fact that we are full and have no open kennels.”
- Spay and neuter pets.