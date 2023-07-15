HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Warrick Humane Society (WHS) says it needs a little help.

A spokesperson for WHS posted, “Since January 1st of this year, we have received over 350 owner surrender requests. This number is killing us. Between owner surrenders, returned adoptions, and decreasing adoption rates, this is becoming harder and harder on our staff members.”

WHS says the following are ways people can help: