HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Warrick Humane Society (WHS) is hosting a low-cost vaccination clinic open to the public on July 18.

WHS says the clinic is from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., or later if pets are still being seen. Official say registration begins at 8 a.m. and ends at 11 a.m., or earlier if WHS reaches its capacity of 50 pets. The shelter says registration is limited to the first 50 dogs or cats, and clinic registrations are first come, first serve. WHS says a registration table will be set up on the porch of its Home Away Pet Spa.

WHS says people should expect a potentially long wait, and to plan their day accordingly. Officials say for people to bring water and waste pick up bags for pets and snacks for the humans. WHS says it can only see domesticated dogs and cats, no feral animals and for the safety of a pet, all dogs must be on a leash and cats must be in a carrier.

WHS says it asks that people wait in their car until they are called. Officials note WHS does not allow anyone to sit on the Spa porch.

Pricing for services:

Rabies – $17

DA2PP – $17

Bordetella – $15

Heartworm Test – $22

Heartworm Prevention – price varies

FVRCP – $17

FeLV/FIV test – $25

Microchip – $20

Flea Treatment – $10-$20

Dewormer – $5-$15

WHS says cash or credit cards are accepted for payment, but not checks.