WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A year after his passing, Warrick Trails founder Howard Nevins’ legacy lives on with a newly built memorial.

Officials unveiled it Saturday in Friedman Park as family and friends gathered for a ribbon cutting ceremony. Nevins is remembered for the hard work he put into connecting the community.

“He poured endless hours into Warrick Trails, Friedman Park Event Center and overcame many hurdles to create a beautiful space for the community to connect,” shared Evansville Regional Economic Partnership on social media. “Everything Howard did was to improve the quality of life for others, whether community, work, or family.”

The Warrick Parks Foundation says his daughter, Courtney, is continuing in his footsteps serving as the President of Warrick Trails and as a member of the Warrick Parks Foundation board.

Officials say you can visit the memorial today while attending “Party in Paradise”. We’re told the event features beer, bands, and food trucks. The party ends Sunday at 10 p.m.

