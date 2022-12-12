BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — What does your normal exercise routine look like? For Boonville firefighters, their hard work saving lives keep them in good health — but that’s not the only thing they do to stay in tip-top shape.

The fire department shared a video of what their Red Shift exercise regiment looks like. Officials say that while wearing their gear, firefighters rotate between stations doing the exercises for half an hour.

“Physical fitness is important in the fire service for a number of reasons and these exercises are all beneficial in improving and maintaining peak physical fitness,” says Boonville FD on Facebook.

The department mentions they are proud of the commitment and dedication their firefighters put forward every day improving themselves and the service that they provide to the community.

You can watch the firefighter’s rigorous routine in the video player above.

