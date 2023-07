HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Warrick County Dispatch confirms there is an active water rescue in the 7000 block of South Yankeetown Road.

Dispatch could not confirm if the victim is an adult or juvenile.

Sheriff Michael Wilder says he believes the location is in a stripper pit near a home.

Around 7:50 p.m., the coroner says they have not been called to the scene, as at this point it is still a search and rescue effort.

We have a crew at the scene and are working to get more information.