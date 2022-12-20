WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) – With inclement weather approaching this weekend, Warrick County Animal Control (WCAC) is offering to lend a crate or floor cage for local pet owners.

WCAC says this is a lending program and the organization will want the kennels back, and WCAC is also offering some straw if anyone is in need. Officials note as always they take donations of dog houses, floor cages, crates and totes to make outside cat houses. WCAC says all donations must be in good condition and can be new or used.

WCAC will be closed Friday so officials ask for people to call the organization as soon as possible at 812-897-6107 and let it know when someone might be able to pick up the supplies offered. Officials say supplies are limited.